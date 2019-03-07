Fraser Valley Thunderbirds clash with Cariboo Cougars

The teams will meet in a B.C. Minor Midget Hockey League battle, hosted by the T-Birds.

After swatting aside the South Island Royals in the opening round of the B.C. Minor Midget Hockey League playoffs, the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds are through to the semi-final round.

They’ll take on the Cariboo Cougars in a best-of-three matchup of two versus three seeds.

The T-Birds finished second in the 11 team league during the regular season with a record of 22-6-2-0.

The Cougars (14-10-1-5) were a distant third, 12 points back in the standings.

The T-Birds made it look easy taking down the Royals in round one, sweeping a best-of-three series with 9-4 and 5-1 wins.

Chilliwack’s Clay Kurtz scored a goal in the opener. Luke Wismer and Lucas Bourdon both collected assists.

Kurtz scored again in the series clincher.

Meanwhile, the B.C. Major Midget Hockey League wraps up the regular season this weekend with the first-place Fraser Valley Thunderbirds hosting the 10th place North Island Silvertips Saturday (7:30 pm, MSA Arena, Abbotsford) and Sunday (9:45 a.m., Abbotsford Rec Centre).

The T-Birds (27-9-1-1) are tied with the Vancouver North East Chiefs (25-7-4-2) for top spot in the 11 team league.

The Fraser Valley lineup includes high-scoring Chilliwack defenceman Jackson Mainse (37-6-25-31) along with forwards Zack Feaver (35-10-14-24) and Gerrit Lindhout (36-5-7-12).

For more info on the minor or major Thunderbirds, see fvthunderbirds.com or bchockey.net.