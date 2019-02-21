Fraser Valley Thunderbirds bound for playoffs

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds play the North Island Silvertips at the Frank Crane Arena in Nanaimo. Photo by Matt Brooks

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds final road trip of the regular season saw the team of mostly Langley players clinching a spot for the upcoming playoffs in the BC Hockey Minor Midget League.

T-Birds were in Nanaimo over the Family Day long weekend (Feb 16-18) to play the North Island Silvertips in a three-game series, the first time that both teams had met during the 30-game regular season.

Saturday’s game at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena was a slow start for the Thunderbirds.

Forward Kyle Wickman finally found the back of the net 15 minutes into the first period and Langley’s Zachary Urquhart scored unassisted 30 seconds before the end of the period.

Wickman scored in the second period with Mission Abram Wiebe getting an assist on his goal and Langley defensemen Kyle Graham scored an unassisted goal 4 minutes before the end of the third period giving the T-birds a 4-1 win.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Thunderbirds sweep three-game series against Cariboo Cougars

Sunday’s game was another slow start for the T-birds.

Silvertips scored three goals in the second period, while third period saw Zack Urquhart score seconds into the start of the period with Chilliwack defensemen Lucas Bourdon getting the assist.

Urquhart scored two minutes later with an unassisted goal. Forward Clay Kurtz scored the T-bird’s 3rd and last goal with Urquhart and Bourdon getting an assist.

With the tie, both teams played the regulation five minutes of three-on-three but neither was able to find the net.

Monday’s game was a 2-1 loss for the T-birds with the only goal scored by Clay Kurtz in the first period.

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds currently continue to hold down first place in league standings.

Second-place Okanagan Rockets are close behind and have three more games to play before the end of the season.

BC Hockey minor midget quarter finals will start March 1st.