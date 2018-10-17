Fraser Valley Throwdown returns this weekend

More than 300 competitors are expected to hit the weights at the Fraser Valley Throwdown at Abbotsford Centre this weekend. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Centre is about to morph into an enormous crossfit gym this weekend at the third annual Fraser Valley Throwdown.

More than 300 athletes from all across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest are expected to compete in team and individual divisions over the two days of competition.

Divisions at the event include: competitive and recreational individual men and women, competitive and recreational men and women pairs, individual masters (39 to 44) men and women and individual masters (45 plus) men and women.

One change to the 2018 edition of the Throwdown is the elimination of teams of four. Organizers stated that competitors were having some difficulty filling out a four-person team for a number of reasons and the pairs will offer more options.

A unique aspect to the event is that workout descriptions and the types of exercises being done for the event are only revealed days before the show. This is done to reward well-rounded fitness and to prevent athletes from training specifically in certain exercises.

Each event is programmed uniquely using movements that include weightlifting, powerlifting, medicine ball and kettlebell training, rowing, running, skipping, plyometrics, and gymnastics.

Last year’s overall individual competitive winners were Crossfit Kitsilano’s Connor Vale (men) and Kamloops native Marlie Rittinger (women). Individual masters (39 to 44) winners were: Crossfit Semiahmoo’s Kyle Allan and Crossfit Penticton’s Erin Paul. Individual masters (45 plus) winners were: Cloverdale Crossfit’s Nick Wood and Crossfit South Delta’s Sheilagh Locke.

In addition to all the action on the floor, the event will also feature a vendor expo with several Canadian fitness companies and food vendors.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 a.m. For more information about the show, visit throwdownseries.ca.