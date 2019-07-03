Fraser Valley golfers tee off in Fred Wellsby tournament

Two out of five rounds are in the books with the third round going Thursday at Fraser Glen.

Owen Hopfner, 9, putts on the ninth green as seven-year-old brother Blake watches at Kinkora Golf Course during the Optimist Fred Wellsby Junior Divot Golf Tournament on Tuesday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Prgress)

Two rounds are in the books for the annual Optimist Club of Chilliwack Fred Wellsby Junior Divot Golf Tour.

Round one was played Tuesday at the Kinkora Golf Course.

Seventeen golfers in three age groups — 10 and under, 11-13 and 14-16 — challenged the par-56 layout.

Abbotsford’s Jaxx Keeler won his division and the tourney with a low-gross 66, qualifying for the July 11 championship round at the Chilliwack Golf Club. Chilliwack’s Lucas DeVisser was second in the 14-16 year old group with a 74.

Sarah Armstrong topped the 11-13 year old division with a low-gross 68 followed by Katelyn Jeske (72), Adrian Bjorndal (73), Cole Miller (85) and Nathan DeVisser (94).

All five are from Chilliwack.

Armstrong’s round included a birdie on the 10th hole.

Abbotsford’s Isaiah Reddicopp led the 10-and-under division with a low-gross 37. Chilliwack’s Owen and Kaleb Hopfner finished fourth and fifth in the group with scores of 43 and 44.

Chilliwack’s Sarah Armstrong produced the best score in round two, which was played Wednesday at the Valley Golf Centre in Abbotsford.

Armstrong carded a low-gross 71 to finish 11 strokes ahead of runner-up Katelyn Jeske’s 82.

Both golfed in the 11-13 year old division where Chilliwack’s Cole Miller and Zachary Alderson finished third and fourth with scores of 86 and 89.

Mathew Alderson out-dueled Lucas DeVisser in the 14-16 year old division, shooting a low-gross 84 to DeVisser’s 86.

Abbotsford’s Isiaih Reddicopp successfully defended his title in the 10-and-under division, recording a two stroke win (40 to 42) over Noah Reddicopp. Chilliwack’s Owen and Kaleb Hopfner were third and fourth with scores of 48 and 49 and Chilliwack’s Rebecca Armstrong was fifth with a score of 52.

The tour continues Thursday (July 4) with a round at Fraser Glen followed by a stop at the Cheam Golf Centre July 8 and the Cultus Lake Golf Course July 9.