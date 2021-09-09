Fraser Valley basketball Bandits earn all-star selections

Two members of the CEBL team earned second-team spots and two earned All-Canadian recognition

The Canadian Elite Basketball League revealed its first and second all-star and All-Canadian teams Thursday (Sept. 9), with three Fraser Valley Bandits earning selections.

The Bandits didn’t land anyone on the first all-star team, but two were named to the second all-star squad.

Fraser Valley forward Brandon Gilbeck averaged 8.1 rebounds and a league-leading 2.7 blocks during the 2021 season and captured the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Teammate Alex Campbell, a guard, was the CEBL’s top three-point shooter, draining a league-high 52 three-pointers.

Campbell, hailing from Brampton, Ontario, was also named to the All-Canadian crew along with Bandits forward and Toronto product Shaquille Keith. Keith was the runner-up for the CEBL’s Sixth Man of the Year award, averaging 12 points and 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 47.8 per cent from the field.

Teams were determined in a vote by the league’s coaches, general managers, team presidents, broadcasters, and internal media personnel.

