Fraser Valley Bandits winless streak hits eight

Bandits guard Tyrrel Tate goes up for a shot on Saturday’s game against the Guelph Nighthawks. Despite Tate’s efforts, the Bandits remain winless in eight games. (Submitted)

The losses continue to mount for the Fraser Valley Bandits, and the Canadian Elite Basketball League club’s record dropped to 0-8 after two more losses on Thursday and Saturday.

The Bandits hosted the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Thursday, and took over the game in the first quarter after going on a 7-0 run to go up 13-8. Saskatchewan never trailed after that point and went on to post a 93-81 win.

Tavrion Dawson led the way for the Rattlers, scoring 26 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. Terry Thomas and Bruce Massey both had solid showings as well, putting up 14 and 16 points respectively.

Fraser Valley’s top performer was guard Anton Gill, who collected 17 points and five rebounds.

The Bandits then traveled to Guelph for a re-match with the Nighthawks, and Fraser Valley led 38-37 at the half but Guelph turned it up in the second half to post the 92-86 win.

Tyrrel Tate was an all-around force for the Bandits, scoring 27 points while also collecting 10 rebounds and distributing four assists in a double-double performance. Tate was also pinpoint accurate from the free throw line, converting on 11-of-12 of his attempts from the foul line.

“We faced adversity throughout the game and the guys showed great heart by battling to stay within striking distance and taking the lead at different points of the contest. It’s not the result that we wanted, but we were able to showcase a lot of different lineups that will be options for us as we build towards our next game this upcoming Saturday at Abbotsford Centre,” said Bandits head coach and general manager Peter Guarasci.

Fraser Valley struggled from the field, shooting just 38 per cent against Guelph, but the Bandits were strong on the boards collecting 12 more rebounds (51-39) than Guelph. Tate led the way with 10, but Ransford Brempong and Levon Kendall both grabbed nine.

The pair of losses drop the Bandits record to 0-8, and they remain in last place in the CEBL.

The club next takes on the Edmonton Stingers on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside the Abbotsford Centre.

The team is offering several food and drink deals for Saturday, as 12 ounce King Eddy Pilsner’s are $5. Hamburgers will also be offered for $5. Both of those deals begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at the start of the first quarter.

A pre-game meal offering of a jalapeno cheese smokie to go with homemade chips is also being offered for $5 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Saturday also marks the first of many “theme nights” for the Bandits home games, as the game will be “Global Night”. Team officials state that diversity, inclusion and accessibility are the pillars of the night where cuisine, fashion and other pre and in-game activations will be tailored towards paying tribute to the traditions and art forms of various cultures.

For more information on the complete list of theme nights, visit thebandits.ca/theme-nights.