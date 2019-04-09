Fraser Valley Bandits unveiling jerseys on Saturday

The Fraser Valley Bandits will reveal their official jerseys this Saturday at Tradex.

The Fraser Valley Bandits are ready to show off the team’s on-court look this Saturday at Tradex.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League club announced that they will be revealing their jerseys for the upcoming season at the 23rd annual B.C. Classic and Custom Car Show. The unveiling is set to occur at 2 p.m. on the main stage of exhibit hall “B” north.

Recent draft selections from the Bandits will be on hand to model the jerseys and will be joined by Lee Genier – Bandits team president and CEBL president of western operations – as well as members of the Bandits’ senior dance team and Berry the Bandit, the team’s mascot.

“I’m excited to introduce exactly what our players will wear when they take the court to represent the Fraser Valley, not only on our home court at Abbotsford Centre, but across the country in the CEBL’s five other inaugural cities, and internationally on CEBL.tv as well,” Genier said.

“These jerseys are emblematic of the geography and culture that defines the Fraser Valley, and have been crafted by New Era Cap to illustrate the beauty of the Valley and to reflect the toughness and competitiveness that the Fraser Valley Bandits will play with each and every night.”

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet players, team management and other representatives of the Bandits, while also having a chance to tour and enjoy exhibits featuring more than 250 vehicles on display from a variety of decades and styles at the car show.

Bandits jerseys will be available for purchase at Abbotsford Centre on Bandits game days, and through the team’s online store.

The team also announced on Tuesday that single-game tickets are now available to purchase on ticketmaster.ca.

The Bandits open their inaugural season on Thursday, May 9, at Abbotsford Centre against the Guelph Nighthawks.

For more on the team, visit thebandits.ca.