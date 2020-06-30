Fraser Valley Bandits sign power forward Olu Ashaolu

The new player has played professional basketball in places all over the world, including Asia

Olu Ashaolu in action during his college basketball days, slamming one down with the Oregon Ducks. (University of Oregon athletics)

The Fraser Valley Bandits have signed former University of Oregon and Louisiana Tech University power forward Olu Ashaolu.

Ashaolu is coming off a strong 2019-20 campaign that saw him play professionally in Canada with the St. John’s Edge of the National Basketball League of Canada. He averaged 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on 56.2 per cent from field goal range, while also connecting on 79.3 per cent of his free throw attempts.

Ashaolu also played in Korea with the Goyang Orions, and his high-flying career has seen him make stops in Spain, France, Japan and the Philippines.

“I have wanted to play for coach (Kyle Julius) for quite some time because we’ve been in the same basketball circles for years and we’ve grown familiar with one another’s work ethic,” the native of Lagos, Nigeria said. “This summer presented a great chance to join the Bandits and reunite with my high school peers like Junior Cadougan, Kyle Johnson and Jabs Newby.

“This team has a roster that already feels like a family and I’m excited to be part of a special group of individuals who will leave everything they have out on the floor.”

Prior to kickstarting his decorated pro career, Ashaolu grew up in Toronto and played for Canada’s junior national team at the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Under-18 Americas Championships in 2006.

“Olu has proven himself to be a reliable scorer and a great teammate in some of the best leagues in the world,” Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius said. “I think he has been an underrated Canadian power forward for a long-time. Olu is another player who brings tremendous value to our grit and grind culture.”

