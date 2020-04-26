Fraser Valley Bandits sign Mamadou Gueye away from Edmonton Stingers

The Fraser Valley Bandits continue to have a busy offseason, announcing Thursday the signing of Mamadou Gueye.

He will join the team for the 2020 Canadian Elite Basketball League season, whenever it tips off.

A six-foot-seven forward from Quebec City, Gueye spent five seasons with the Alberta Golden Bears where he helped his team win Canada West championships in 2014 and 2017 and reach the U-Sports Final 8 in 2014, 2017 and 2018. Gueye’s Golden Bears were third nationally in 2014.

During his university career, Gueye averaged 15 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He graduated as the Golden Bears’ third all-time leading scorer. His list of achievements includes Canada West Rookie of the Year (2014), three-time Canada West second-team all-star (2015, 2016, 2018) and he ranks third in school history with 657 rebounds.

“I am excited to move forward by playing my second year in the CEBL for the Fraser Valley Bandits. This is a very strong and talented league and I have heard very good things about Coach (Kyle) Julius. I am excited to see how much I can develop under his coaching and expertise,” Gueye said.

After graduating from UAB, Gueye represented Canada at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where his buzzer-beating three point shot lifted his team to an 88-86 win over New Zealand in the semi-final round. Canada lost the final against Australia, but returned home with silver medals.

Gueye is currently in his third season of professional basketball and has played for clubs in Germany and Canada. He played for the CEBL’s Edmonton Stingers last year, starting 14 of 20 games and averaging 11.9 points for the Stingers, who finished with the second best regular season record in the CEBL.

“Mamadou is the only player on the roster that I haven’t coached before and I am eager to work with him and implement him into our program,” Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius said. “His length and athleticism have caught our attention and he should add a nice piece to our puzzle. He will have the opportunity to grow and his role will be as big as he can make it.”

