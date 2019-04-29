Fraser Valley Bandits sign big man Dallin Bachynski

The seven footer will be the man in the middle for the fledgling Canadian Elite B-Ball League team.

With their first ever game in the Canadian Elite Basketball League just eight days away, the Fraser Valley Bandits are getting players signed up.

The team’s top pick in last month’s CEBL entry draft, Abbotsford native and former UFV Cascades star Joel Friesen, put his name on a contract last week.

On Sunday, the pro team announced the signing of seven foot center Dallin Bachynski.

A Calgary native, he spent three seasons with the University of Utah Utes where he developed a reputation as a team leader and physical force.

Bachynski averaged 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, while also shooting 53.9 per cent from the field during his four-year collegiate basketball career.

In 2015, Bachynski capped off his NCAA career with a March Madness run as his Utes advanced to a Sweet 16.

Since turning pro, Bachynski has spent time in the NBA Summer League with the Toronto Raptors in Las Vegas in 2015 and the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA G League in 2015-16.

Bachynski has played for international pro clubs in Argentina, Poland, Japan and England.

Bachynski and his Bandits play their first-ever home game May 9 at 7 p.m., hosting the Guelph Nighthawks at the Abbotsford Centre.

The six-team CEBL also includes the Hamilton Honey Badgers, Saskatchewan (Saskatoon) Rattlers, Niagara River Lions and Edmonton Stingers.

See thebandits.ca or cebl.ca for more information.