Fraser Valley Bandits reveal inaugural team awards

Malcolm Duvivier earned both the most valuable player and defensive player of the year honours for 2020. (Fraser Valley Bandits photo)

For the first time ever, the Fraser Valley Bandits have handed out team awards.

The club made the announcements over social media last week.

Guard Malcom Duvivier was named the Bandits most valuable player.

The former Oregon State University and University of Akron talent averaged 12 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 2020. He also shot 42 per cent from beyond the arc. Duvivier was also named the team’s defensive player of the year.

Guard Jahenns Manigat was named the Bandits’ offensive player of the year. The Creighton University alum averaged 13.9 points per game and shot 46 per cent from the field in 2020. Manigat was also the lone member of the Bandits to be named a Canadian Elite Basketball League all-star.

Guard Junior Cadougan earned the warrior of the year award. The warrior of the year award recipient is an individual who epitomizes what it means to be a Fraser Valley Bandit. This player is a vocal, positive and tireless leader that inspires others through their grit, two-way play, passion for the game and willingness make sacrifices for their teammates.

Cadougan had a solid season with 11.1 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He also shot 40 per cent from the field.

Abbotsford’s Marek Klassen was named the community ambassador of the year. The community ambassador of the year award is given to a team leader who is dedicated toward giving back to the Fraser Valley fan base and community through service, media availability and a selfless approach toward being involved at several events and activations.

The Yale Secondary grad averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to see how the community has rallied behind our team and organization. Fraser Valley fans have supported us since day one and through these team awards, we look forward to annually recognizing the exceptional on-court performance, overall character and dedication toward giving back to the Fraser Valley community exhibited by the players on our roster,” stated Bandits vice-president Dylan Kular.

