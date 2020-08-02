Fraser Valley Bandits release top forward Cameron Forte

A team leader through four games of the CEBL Summer Series, Forte has been cut loose

Four games into their 2020 season, the Fraser Valley Bandits have lost a hugely important player.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League team sent out a news release early Sunday morning saying forward Cameron Forte has been released “so that he can pursue another playing opportunity.”

It’s bizarre timing and a massive hit to a squad that started off strong at the CEBL’s Summer Series tournament in St. Catharines, Ontario.

Forte averaged 21.8 points and nine rebounds in 28.3 minutes through four games as the Bandits went 2-2.

Curiously, he only played 19 minutes in a 102-96 loss to Hamilton on Saturday after played 26:56 against Edmonton, 33:58 against Saskatchewan and 27:41 versus the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Forte’s departure leaves the Bandits with just two true ‘forwards’ on the roster in Tavarion Nix and Olu Ashaolu.

Ashaolu did have a solid game against Ottawa on Saturday, producing 14 points, two rebounds and a block in 16 minutes of floor-time.

