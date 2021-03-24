Fraser Valley Bandits re-sign Malcolm Duvivier

The Fraser Valley Bandits announced on Wednesday (March 24) that they have re-signed 2020 most valuable player Malcolm Duvivier for the 2021 CEBL season. (File photo)

The Fraser Valley Bandits have re-signed the team’s 2020 most valuable player and top defensive player Malcolm Duvivier.

The Abbotsford-based club made the announcement on Wednesday, inking the 6-2 guard for the upcoming 2021 Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

Duvivier averaged 12 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game during the 2020 CEBL Summer Series. He also shot 42 per cent from beyond the arc and 40 per cent from the field during the eight games he appeared in.

“It’s an honour to re-sign with the Bandits for the 2021 season,” he stated in a press release. “After a championship berth last year, we have unfinished business to attend to and I can’t wait to put it all on the line for the Fraser Valley each time we take the court. We’re building a family-first culture and I’m proud to be part of a group that will inspire our fans and help grow the game in the community.”

His most notable game last year occurred in the CEBL semifinal when he scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to send the Bandits to the championship game.

“Malcolm is a hidden Canadian gem,” stated Bandits general manager Kyle Julius. “He embodies our culture of toughness, grit and leadership. We can count on him for a bucket and to shut down the best player on the other team. Malcolm is a special and underrated Canadian player and I can’t wait to see him open more eyes this summer.”

Duvivier previously played professionally with the Halifax Hurricanes and the Sudbury Five of the National Basketball League of Canada. He played collegiately with Oregon State University and the University of Akron. He won four league championships as a high school player at Toronto’s St. Micheal’s College and also represented Canada on the international stage at the U16 and U17 levels.

In other Bandits news, guard Junior Cadougan will not be returning to the club as the Ottawa Blackjacks announced on Tuesday (March 23) that they have signed the Marqutte University product.

Cadougan was an important piece of last year’s Bandits team and started all eight games in the Summer Series. He averaged 11.1 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He also shot 40 per cent from the field. Cadougan earned the Bandits warrior of the year award, given to players who possess leadership qualities and heart.

The Bandits are scheduled to open the CEBL season on June 5 when the Edmonton Stingers come to the Abbotsford Centre. For more on the team, visit thebandits.ca.

