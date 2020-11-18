Fraser Valley Bandits re-sign head coach and general manager Kyle Julius

Kyle Julius will be back as the head coach and general manager for the Fraser Valley Bandits.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League club announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed the man that helped lead the team to the CEBL Summer Series final back in August.

Julius manned a club that had an impressive turnaround from a last place finish in 2019, as the Bandits went 4-2 in the Summer Series and advanced to the title game where they were unsuccessful. He originally signed with the organization on Dec. 5, 2019.

“My family and I are absolutely thrilled to have another opportunity to work for the Fraser Valley Bandits organization and the CEBL,” Julius stated in a press release. “I am extremely proud of the foundation we laid last season and I can’t wait to continue to build our grit and grind culture with the great front office and our amazing fans in B.C. It means the world to me to be able to coach in Canada during the offseason and I can’t wait to get back to work with the core group from last season.”

Julius is currently in his second season of coaching the Formosa Dreamers, a Taiwan-based professional basketball team in the P.LEAGUE+. Julius joined the Dreamers in 2019 after three seasons with the Saigon Heat that saw the club qualify for its first-ever postseason. Julius left the Heat as the all-time winningest coach in team history.

Bandits vice-president Dylan Kular said he’s pleased to bring Julius back for 2021.

“I’m honoured to welcome Kyle back for another season with the Fraser Valley Bandits,” Kular stated. “Kyle brings a family-first approach to coaching and player development. In his first season with our club, it became clear that he was intent on building a foundation of success and instilling a culture of dedication and professionalism throughout our roster.”

Details on the 2021 CEBL season have not yet been released, but the pre-pandemic season in 2019 saw the schedule run from May through August.

For more, visit thebandits.ca.

