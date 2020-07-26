Fraser Valley Bandits open CEBL Summer Series with win

Bandits guard Malcolm Duvivier goes up for a shot against Edmonton on Sunday. (Fraser Valley Bandits photo)

The offence came early and often for the Fraser Valley Bandits on Sunday, as the Abbotsford-based club took down the Edmonton Stingers 113-100 in the team’s CEBL Summer Series opener in St. Catharines. Ont.

Bandits forward Cameron Forte set the tone early, and Fraser Valley led 32-19 after one and 59-42 at the half. Edmonton battled back in the third, cutting the deficit to as low as seven but the Bandits took over and hung on in the Elam Ending for the win.

Forte led the Bandits with 28 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. He dominated the inside against Edmonton and said he thinks other CEBL teams have been underestimating the Bandits after a 4-16 record in 2019.

“There are some great players on this team and I think everyone counted us out from the jump,” he told media after the game, noting that the team likes being an underdog. “I think that’s what everyone wants so here we are fighting. Everyone on our team is a dog so that’s what we’re going to do – fight.”

The Bandits shot 48 per cent as a team and also had strong games from guard Kyle Johnson (19 points, six rebounds and five assists), Jaheens Manigat (16 points and four assists) and Junior Cadougan (14 points and six rebounds).

Points in the paint was a big deciding factor in the game, as Fraser Valley outscored Edmonton 54-34. Six Bandits players reached double figures in scoring in the win.

The Bandits now take on the defending CEBL champion Saskatchewan Rattlers on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

First game in the books. First dub in the books. ðŸ‘Š#YearOfTheBandit x #OurGame pic.twitter.com/koz4UqpwTI — Fraser Valley Bandits (@FV_Bandits) July 26, 2020

Abbotsford News