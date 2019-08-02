Fraser Valley Bandits officially eliminated from playoff contention

Bandits fall 108-104 in Edmonton, drop to 4-13 on the season

Bandits guard Tyrell Tate tries to break down the Edmonton Stingers defence during CEBL action on Thursday. (Submitted)

The slim postseason hopes of the Fraser Valley Bandits were dashed after a 108-104 loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday night in the Alberta capital.

The Bandits 13th loss of the Canadian Elite Basketball League season ensure the team does not have a chance to play in the league’s Championship Weekend, which runs later this month in Saskatoon.

But the game didn’t come without its dramatics, as the Bandits made the game close late and only trailed 105-103 with 44 seconds to go. However, Edmonton hung on by making a number of free throws to clinch the win.

Fraser Valley had a rough first half, and trailed 58-43 after 20 minutes, but managed to make it a game with a strong second half. Turnovers were again a killer for the Bandits, as they coughed up the ball 18 times.

Forward Kevin Bercy had an excellent game for Fraser Valley, collecting 22 points and eight rebounds. Bercy also shot an impressive 81 per cent from the field. Abbotsford native Marek Klassen scored a team-high 27 points and dished out eight assists.

Edmonton had big games from Jordan Baker (19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists) and Mamadou Gueye (26 points and nine rebounds).

The loss drops the Bandits record to 4-13, and the club now sits alone in the basement of the CEBL. Edmonton jumped into first and improved to 13-4 with the win.

Fraser Valley returns to action tonight (Friday) when they take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers in Saskatoon. That game tips off at 6 p.m. local time.

For more on the team, visit thebandits.ca.