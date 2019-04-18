Fraser Valley Bandits looking at local basketball talent

The new Abbotsford-based professional CEBL basketball team is holding an ID camp on the UFV campus.

The professional basketball Fraser Valley Bandits will host a Player ID Camp April 27 at the University of the Fraser Valley.

The camp will run from 4 to 8 p.m. in the south gymnasium of the Envision Athletic Centre.

Players must no longer have U-Sports or Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) eligibility in order to register.

Eligible players must register online and send a CV with direct contact information and a summary of professional, athletic and academic achievements, as well as a video highlight package or link, to info@thebandits.ca.

Bandits head coach/general manager Peter Guarasci and assistant coaches Virgil Hill and Kyle Graves will run players through the session.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase the hotbed of basketball talent that is present in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley regions,” Guarasci said. “UFV is the perfect proving ground for some of our province’s upcoming, overlooked and underrated players to compete for a spot on the Bandits’ roster.

“Basketball is a sport for lifelong learners. Whether you’re a late bloomer or a talent on the rise, this is a chance to measure yourself against fellow high-caliber players.”

The Bandits open their inaugural season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) May 9 at 7 p.m., hosting the Guelph Nighthawks at the Abbotsford Centre.

The CEBL is a six team league that includes Abbotsford, Guelph, Hamilton, Edmonton, Niagara (St. Catharines) and Saskatoon.

The Bandits will play a 20-game regular season and the season will end with a league championship playoff at a site to be announced.