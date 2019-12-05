Fraser Valley Bandits hire Kyle Julius as new basketball boss

Julius takes over for Peter Guarasci, who guided the CEBL team to a 4-16 record in their first year.

A man with extensive international hoops experience is taking over as head coach and general manager of the Fraser Valley Bandits.

The Canadian Elite Baskeball League team unveiled Kyle Julius as the new basketball boss Thursday morning.

A former Canadian national teamer (2005), Julius is currently coaching the Formosa Dreamers, a Taiwan-based team in the ASEAN Basketball League.

He’s in his first year with the Dreamers after three successful seasons with the Saigon Heat.

“I have been blessed with some incredible coaching opportunities all around the world in the past few years, and a chance to join the Fraser Valley Bandits is another fortunate blessing,” he said. “I want the fans to know that I will pour my heart and soul into our team, our players and basketball development in the region.”

Peter Guarasci guided the Bandits through their inaugural campaign in 2019, and was let go shortly after his team finished last in the six team league with a 4-16 record. They lost their last six games to end the campaign.

Bandits vice president Dylan Kular believes they’ve found the right man to turn things around.

“We are constantly looking for ways to grow and improve, and today we have added a tremendous piece, one that immediately takes our team to another level,” Kular said. “Kyle’s decorated history of winning at the university and professional level sets a strong precedent for the culture that players and fans will be a part of this upcoming season.”

As a player, Julius spent two seasons with the NCAA Div 1 Furman Paladins, and two more with the U-Sports Guelph Gryphons, developing a reputation as a lethal three-point shooter.

The Ontario product went overseas after graduating, signing with Sedima Roseto, which was a high-level team in the Italian Lega Basket Serie A pro league.

Julius dove into coaching in 2014, and in 2016-17 led the National Basketball League of Canada’s London Lightning to a championship. His team posted the all-time best record in NBLC history at 46-7 and Julius captured coach of the year honours.

He’s also been heavily involved with North Pole Hoops, a development program that has sent dozens of players into the collegiate and professional ranks.

The Bandits will begin their second season of CEBL play May 8, 2020 when they host the defending champion Saskatchewan Rattlers at the Abbotsford Centre.

See thebandits.ca for more info.