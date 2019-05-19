Fraser Valley Bandits drop second game

The Fraser Valley Bandits are now 0-2 in CEBL regular season play. (Submitted)

The Fraser Valley Bandits are still seeking the franchise’s first regular season win, after dropping a 95-94 decision to the Guelph Nighthawks in Guelph on Saturday night.

The Bandits are now the lone winless club in the Canadian Elite Basketball League at 0-2.

Fraser Valley suffered a fourth quarter collapse in the game, leading by as many as 24 mid-way through the third quarter. The Bandits were also up 51-35 at halftime.

Your Bandits hold a 14-point lead going into the final frame.#StealTheShow x #HoldCourt pic.twitter.com/16YMqI2Zy4 — Fraser Valley Bandits (@FV_Bandits) May 19, 2019

Guelph outscored Fraser Valley 31-16 in the final quarter to earn the win.

“I think there were a lot of positives in terms of finding out how this team is going to play together. We definitely built on something,” stated Bandits head coach and general manager Peter Guarasci in a press release. “Guelph did a good job of changing the complexion of the game. We were unable to get it back to our tempo and our style. Lots of lessons were learned.”

Much of the numbers favoured the Bandits, as the locals shot 48 per cent to Guelph’s 45 and also had more assists, steals and blocks. The Nighthawks bench outscored the Bandits 57-37, and Guelph also got to the free throw line 15 more times than Fraser Valley.

Tyrell Tate led all Fraser Valley players with 22 points, and also grabbed seven rebounds to go with six assists. Centre Dallin Bachynski collected a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards, while forward Troy Gottselig contributed with 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Abbotsford product Joel Friesen had a strong bounce back game after being held pointless in the Bandits opener, as the Yale Secondary grad scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Fraser Valley also opened the regular season with a loss to the Nighthawks.

The Bandits sit in last place in the six-team CEBL, but have an opportunity to pick up a win for the first-time ever on Wednesday against the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

That game tips off at 7 p.m. at the Abbotsford Centre.