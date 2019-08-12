Fraser Valley Bandits drop fifth straight

Chris Mclaughlin of the Bandits drives to the hoop during CEBL action against the Niagara River Lions on Thursday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Fraser Valley Bandits losing streak has now stretched to five games, as the club fell 95-82 to the Niagara River Lions at home on Thursday night.

The Bandits trailed 50-41 at halftime, and never recovered despite a late push in the fourth quarter.

Niagara shot well all night long, shooting 47 per cent from the field and 43 per cent from the three point line. Fraser Valley made just 38 per cent of all shots, and struggled from beyond the arc at 29 per cent.

Turnovers again plagued the Bandits, as the team’s 17 turnovers (compared to 12 for the River Lions) led to 26 points. Fraser Valley did win the rebound battle, grabbing 50 boards compared to 40 for the Niagara.

Bandits forward Jelan Kendrick collected a team high 19 points and eight rebounds, while Joel Friesen added 15 points. Levon Kendall also contributed with 13 points and six boards. Niagara’s Samuel Muldrow was a force for the visitors, with 23 points and five rebounds while shooting 56 per cent from the field.

The loss drops the Bandits record to 4-15 in Canadian Elite Basketball League regular season competition, and the five-game losing streak is the team’s second longest of the season. Fraser Valley also opened the season with nine consecutive losses, the longest losing streak in CEBL history.

Niagara, the top team in the league, improved to 14-5 on the season.

The Bandits will look to end the season on a high note, with the team’s final scheduled game for 2019 occurring on Thursday night at the Abbotsford Centre. Fraser Valley hosts the second place Edmonton Stingers (13-6), with a tip-off time of 7 p.m.

Thursday is set to be “Fan Appreciation and Throwback Night”, with several unique activities planned for the Bandits last dance for 2019.

For more on the team, visit thebandits.ca.