Fraser Valley Bandits add well-traveled Cameron Forte to front court

The six-foot-seven forward has played basketball all over the world.

The Fraser Valley Bandits announced another big signing Thursday, getting Cameron Forte’s name on a Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) contract.

Forte played three years of NCAA Div I basketball with the University of Georgia (2013-15) and Portland State University (2015-16) before beginning his professional career. A physical force around the rim, Forte is in his fifth year of professional basketball. His hoops journey has taken him around the globe with stops in Chile, the Dominican Republic, Hungary, Iceland, the Republic of Kosovo, Taiwan and Uruguay.

A six-foot-seven forward from Tempe, Arizona, began the 2019-20 season with the London Lightning of the National Basketball League of Canada (NBLC). In four games he averaged 29 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

He moved on to Club Atlético Goes, a professional team in the Liga Uruguaya de Basketball, where he averaged 24.2 points, eight rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

“I am proud to continue my professional career with coach (Kyle) Julius and the Bandits organization,” he said. “The coaching staff and front office have made it clear that this is a team that values unity, culture and a commitment on both sides of the basketball. I look forward to bringing my work ethic, grit and physical play on both ends to the Bandits family,”

Julius has coached Forte before and is happy to have the big man on the roster.

“Cam is a special player. I met him in Asia three years ago and I was impressed with his energy, toughness, ability to score in the post and to rebound with players much bigger than him,” the Bandits basketball boss noted. “Cam was a huge key to the championship we won at a prestigious world tournament in Shanghai last summer. I am really looking forward to working with him again.”

