Fraser Valley Bandits add international journeyman to front-court

Tavarion Nix has enjoyed several stops in his pro career, most recently playing in Kosovo

The Fraser Valley Bandits have signed another player with significant international experience, inking forward Tavarion Nix.

Nix was playing for KB Feronikeli in Kosovo during the 2019-20 campaign, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. Over the course of five games with the Black Tigers, Nix averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals.

Standing six-foot-seven, Nix has built an impressive professional resume thanks to his length, athleticism and hustle – qualities which have made him an invaluable piece on championship rosters. Nix captured his first championship with Los Brujos in El Salvador’s Liga MB in 2016.

Three seasons later Nix captured his second championship in his second season with the Saigon Heat of the Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA). During the 2018-19 championship season with the Heat, Nix averaged 22 points, 13.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game.

Nix stuffed the box score in the championship game, recording 30 points, 20 rebounds and four assists as the Heat beat the Can Tho Catfish 69-68.

“Tavarion is an outstanding player and an even better person,” said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius. “Tavarion has won a championship in Vietnam and we know his winning pedigree combined with his elite athleticism and ability to play multiple positions should make us more versatile and quick.”

