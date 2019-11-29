Fraser Valley Bandits 2020 schedule released

The Fraser Valley Bandits‘ 2020 schedule has been released, and, unlike last year, there are a number of different days and start times.

The club’s inaugural schedule in 2019 saw the majority of the home games occur on Thursday evenings, but the 2020 Canadian Elite Basketball League schedule sees more weekend games.

The Bandits play five games at the Abbotsford Centre on Thursdays for 2020, two on Saturdays and one each on a Sunday, Friday and Wednesday.

Bandits vice-president Dylan Kular said he hopes the new schedule will offer the opportunity for more fans to check out the games.

“This year we are fortunate to have four weekend games, which will allow commuters and families from across the Lower Mainland to enjoy the action at Abbotsford Centre all season long,” he stated in a press release. “As British Columbia’s professional basketball team, I invite fans from Vancouver to Hope to be part of the movement. See you in May 2020.”

Another interesting wrinkle for the CEBL in 2020 is the fact that CBC will be broadcasting one game a week during the regular season and will also be broadcasting the entire Championship Weekend event.

The 2020 championships occur in Edmonton.

The Bandits will be on CBC twice in 2020, as both the club’s away game against the Edmonton Stingers on June 13 and a home game against the Saskatchewan Rattlers will be broadcast nationwide on the channel.

Fraser Valley also battles the expansion Ottawa Blackjacks in the nation’s capital on June 11 and then hosts the new team in Abbotsford on June 18.

The home opener occurs on May 8, when the defending CEBL champion Saskatchewan Rattlers come to town. The regular-season finale is set for Aug. 6, when the Guelph Nighthawks come to town.

The championship weekend runs from Aug. 14 to 16 in Edmonton. For complete details on the schedule, visit thebandits.ca.