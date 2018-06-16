Fraser Lake resident receives Curl BC Award

Each year, Curl BC celebrates and honours the individuals who have shown extreme dedication and made outstanding contributions to curling in British Columbia. The 2018 award winners include John Thiessen of Fraser Lake, who was awarded Club Volunteer of the Year.

Thiessen is the volunteer head of Fraser Lake Curling Club’s ice maintenance team. While Thiessen has been involved in numerous aspects of the curling club for several years, his focus now lies on ice maintenance.

Dedicating hundreds of hours each year, Thiessen is busy installing, maintaining and removing the ever precious ice that the Fraser Lake Curling Club relies on. Furthermore, the volunteer head has also committed his time to mentoring other individuals in the are of ice maintenance, while constantly looking for innovative and creative ways to improve the facility.

Curl BC is hosting an Awards Banquet to present Thiessen, along with other award winners, with their awards in Burnaby on June 16.

Curl BC is the provincial sport governing body responsible for the development, promotion and organization of curling in British Columbia. Curl BC is also responsible for the championship system that declares provincial representation at National events.

In cooperation with its Members, Curl BC provides services to both competitive and recreational curlers, including a variety of adaptive groups