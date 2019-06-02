Four Parksville Royals named to BCPBL All-Star game

Four Parksville Royals were selected to the British Columbia Premier Baseball League All-Star game rosters.

The four Royals selected are Kieran Bowles, Brodie Comerford, Anson McGorman and Jacob Volkers.

Bowles, who is from Parksville, is in his final year with the team. He was selected as an infielder. As a veteran and super-utility player, Bowles has been outstanding in the field this year. He has led the Royals defence, logging innings at both shortstop and catcher.

Comerford, also a senior, was selected as a pitcher and has an ERA of 0.00 with two wins and one save so far this season. Comerford is from Campbell River and is hitting .309 at the plate this season.

McGorman is a Grade 10 student at Ballenas Secondary and was selected as a pitcher. The hard-throwing righty has been clocked in the mid-eighties on the radar gun and has struck out 31 batters in 22 2/3 innings this season. In his first start of the season, McGorman no-hit the Whalley Chiefs in five innings. At the plate, McGorman is also a key contributor and is hitting .339 with an on-base percentage of .439.

Volkers is a senior player from Comox. He was selected as a pitcher. Volkers has been the Royals most consistent starter as well as one of the team’s leading hitters. Volkers has an ERA of 3.21 and threw a complete game seven-inning no-hitter against the Okanagan Athletics on May 5.

Volkers is hitting .357 with an on-base percentage of .455.

— NEWS Staff

