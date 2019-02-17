Four Nanaimo athletes make Team B.C. for Canada Winter Games

Waskasoo, the 2019 Canada Winter Games mascot, is greeting athletes, coaches, officals, volunteers and fans to Red Deer this week. CANADA WINTER GAMES photo

Nanaimo athletes are going for gold the next two weeks at the Canada Winter Games.

The multi-sport event got underway this weekend in Red Deer, Alta., bringing together athletes from all 10 provinces and three territories for competition in 21 sports.

Four Nanaimo athletes qualified to be part of Team B.C.: boxer Jerome Leroyer, judoka Isabella Greene and Korin Gardner and synchronized swimmer Hannah McDonagh-Proud. As well, Nanaimo’s Kelly Harris is coaching wheelchair basketball and Gabriola Island’s Judy Joseph-Black is part of the mission staff.

“These Games celebrate the importance of sport to Canadian culture and showcase our best up and coming athletes,” said Jennifer Scott, Team B.C.’s chef de mission, in a press release.

According to a Team B.C. press release, many high-level athletes have gone on from representing B.C. to reaching the Olympics – at the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games, 19 Canadian athletes were Team B.C. alumni.

