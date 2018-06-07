Four Mission Secondary football players sign with Valley Huskers

The quartet of defensive players are moving up to the BCFC

Four Grade 12 students from Mission Secondary are making the move from high school football to the B.C. Football Conference.

Defensive end Louis Latour, defensive back Josh Guitard, defensive tackle Avjot Kala and linebacker Tanner Alward have all signed on to play football with the Valley Huskers, based in Chilliwack.

And while the Huskers were not a powerhouse last year, the players see bright things in the future.

“I like the vision that they have. They want to improve their program … It’s like a journey for me,” said Kala. “Their vision is really high. They want to win the championship. Even though it may not seem like it right now, they want to win. They have high aspirations for their team and themselves. So that’s why I chose to go out for them.”

His teammates agreed, adding that they want to be a factor in transforming the team.

“I see a team that struggled – that’s what everybody sees them as. Now there’s a change and I want to be part of that change. I want to help make the team better,” Guitard said.

“As we improve as players, we are going to take this team to the playoffs. We are going to improve the program,” said Kala, adding that the Huskers will win a championship in the next four years.

Huskers head coach Bob Reist called the foursome a great group of athletes.

“We were very excited to see what we got out of this group. They are very well coached, they bring a hard-working attitude and they all excelled at certain points in the camp.”

Reist said he’s excited to move forward with his new players.

The Huskers open the 2018 football season on Aug. 5 at home against the Vancouver Island Raiders.