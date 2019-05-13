Four medals for Nelson’s parkour athletes

Red Path Movement coach Mateus Dachwitz and his team competed in the West Coast Parkour Championship qualifiers in Calgary last month. L-R: Dachwitz, Tayten Dewar, Ronan Gray, Tristan Cutts, Daniel Sammartino, Kell Digiacomo, and Kaden Johnson. Photo submitted

Submitted

Nelson parkour athletes won four medals at the West Coast Parkour Championship qualifiers in Calgary last month.

Red Path Movement’s Tayten Dewar won two gold in the ages 13-to-17 skill and speed competitions, respectively, on April 28. Ronan Gray meanwhile finished third in speed and won another bronze in freestyle.

Daniel Sammartino finished fourth in speed and sixth in freestyle, while Kell Digiacomo was sixth in skill and eighth in speed, and Kaden Johnson also competed.

Tristan Cutts meanwhile was fourth in skill and sixth in speed in the ages seven-to-12 division.

Top-10 athletes in each division qualified for the finals, which will be held June 28 in Santa Ana, Calif.