Four local high schools tip off at Storm Classic basketball tournament

Chilliwack secondary hosted the tourney, joined by Sardis, Highroad Academy and Unity Christian.

Kyle Gill of the Sardis Falcons (left) stretches out trying to reel in a loose ball while fending off a Princess Margaret Mustang defender. Gill and the Falcons met their Penticton foes in their second game at the 2019 Storm Classic basketball tournament at Chilliwack secondary school last week, falling 83-62. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)

GW Graham’s senior boys basketball team took on tough AAAA competition at last weekend’s Howard Tsumara Invitational.

The Grizzlies beat No. 8 ranked Belmont by a 73-66 count in their opener, with five players hitting double digits in points. Clay Kurtz led the way with 18 points. Zach and Matthias Klim and Jared Hall had 14 apiece and Cairo Almarez had 11. Zach Klim pulled down 16 rebounds.

GWG lost their next three to Centennial (No. 3 ranked AAAA), Holy Cross (No. 5) and Terry Fox (No. 9).

——————————————

GP Vanier took top spot at the Storm Classic senior boys tournament, held last week at Chilliwack secondary.

The host Storm went 1-2 with a 71-62 win over Mission.

The Sardis Falcons went 2-2 with wins over Unity Christian (85-84) and Glenlyon Norfolk (76-67). Unity went 2-2 with an 88-71 win over Abbotsford Traditional and a 79-47 rout of Chilliwack. Highroad Academy went 2-2 with wins over Sardis (68-55) and Abbotsford Traditional (88-68).

——————————————

GW Graham’s junior boys lost 91-66 to Claremont in the championship game of the Graham Grizzlies Tournament.

The Grizzlies beat Credo Christian, Khalsa and Unity Christian to get to the final.

——————————————

GW Graham’s senior girls went 1-2 at last weekend’s UFV Cascades Classic, beating Holy Cross and losing to MEI and South Kamloops. The Grizz are playing without top scorer Julia Tuchscherer (hand injury).