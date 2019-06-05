Kelowna hosted this year’ provincial high school track and field championships. Photo by Ron Bartholomew

Four Highland track athletes qualified for BC’s

Four athletes from Highland Secondary competed at the provincial track and field championships last weekend in Kelowna.

Four athletes from Highland Secondary competed at the provincial track and field championships last weekend in Kelowna.

Grade 10 student Liam Potts placed fourth in the junior long jump with a leap of 5.97 metres. Kylea Knubley (Grade 12) and Killian Allard (Grade 10) ran the 100 metres but did not qualify for the final. Ethan Tansky, Grade 10, did not qualify in the 400m.

The athletes qualified for provincials by placing in the top five at the Island track championships last month at the University of Victoria. Powell River hosted the North Islands.

“We had a very good track season,” said Jacques Nijhoff, who coaches Highland track along with Geoff Gummer. “We had basically 50 athletes.”

At the Island meet, Gaby Morfitt won the Grade 8 girls discus, and the Grade 8 boys won the 4x100m sprint relay. Highland’s Grade 8 boys team placed third in aggregate standings, and the Grade 8 girls were fourth.

“Overall, our Grade 8 division placed third on the Island,” Nijhoff said. “We had good numbers this year — a good Grade 8 group that was quite involved. And we can just build from there.”

Previous story
Central Vancouver Island Rage had a blast taking home fastpitch bronze
Next story
Pirates win four, regain first place

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Stumpage rate increase prospect causes worries

    Forest industry already uncompetitive

  • Karate life changing for Shuswap family

    Malakwa's Chris Evans and Natalia Suk earn spot in Las Vegas championship event

  • Three new wildfires in the Cassiar fire zone

    The BC Wildfire Service is responding to several wildfires within the Cassiar Fire Zone of the Northwest Fire Centre and is preparing for potential new wildfire activity in the region, due to higher-than-normal temperatures and drought conditions.

  • Roll over

    Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident along the Houston bypass. Last Thursday a truck rolled over with two passengers on board. The two males were dealt with at the location. Constable Jason Burndred from the Houston RCMP detachment said the investigation is ongoing. (Anglique Houlihan photo)

  • New arena irrigation system thanks to TNRD gas tax

    Thanks to the Thompson Nicola Regional District and TNRD Area 'O' Gas Tax funding, the Light Horse Arena at the North Thompson Fall Fairgrounds in Barriere will be getting a new sprinkler system.

  • Ucluelet council allows RV’s to be seasonal housing

    "While providing 3 seasonal workers accommodation doesn't solve our housing challenges, it's a start."

  • Want to roller derby?

    With an oval track, roller skates and five-person teams, roller derby is an exhilarating sport overlooked by many but cherished by those who have found their way into the niche.