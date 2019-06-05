Four Highland track athletes qualified for BC’s

Four athletes from Highland Secondary competed at the provincial track and field championships last weekend in Kelowna.

Grade 10 student Liam Potts placed fourth in the junior long jump with a leap of 5.97 metres. Kylea Knubley (Grade 12) and Killian Allard (Grade 10) ran the 100 metres but did not qualify for the final. Ethan Tansky, Grade 10, did not qualify in the 400m.

The athletes qualified for provincials by placing in the top five at the Island track championships last month at the University of Victoria. Powell River hosted the North Islands.

“We had a very good track season,” said Jacques Nijhoff, who coaches Highland track along with Geoff Gummer. “We had basically 50 athletes.”

At the Island meet, Gaby Morfitt won the Grade 8 girls discus, and the Grade 8 boys won the 4x100m sprint relay. Highland’s Grade 8 boys team placed third in aggregate standings, and the Grade 8 girls were fourth.

“Overall, our Grade 8 division placed third on the Island,” Nijhoff said. “We had good numbers this year — a good Grade 8 group that was quite involved. And we can just build from there.”