Four Campbell River gymnasts qualify for Western Canadian Championships

The Twisters competition held in Abbotsford, March 22-24 was host to trials to the Western Canadian Championships for both men and women.

Campbell River gymnasts did exceptionally well qualifying four athletes for Team BC and one possible alternate or wildcard to this year’s Western Canadian Championships held in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at the end of April.

Brooklyn Batch qualified on the JO 9 team with a solid competition, competing for her first time this year due to an injury. She took the silver medal on bars and the bronze medal in the All Around. Jordan Loock won a bronze medal on vault and locked up a possible alternate or wildcard spot on the JO Level 9 under 13 team.

For the boys, Carson Ogg secured his spot to Westerns with a solid performance in the Men’s Provincial 5 category winning gold on the floor exercise and taking the silver medal in the All Around. Nathan Kerluck won his spot in the Men’s Provincial Level 4 division taking home the gold medals on floor, high bar and the All Around. Jackson Martin won the final birth to Westerns with a solid performance capturing the Silver medal on pommel horse and coming home in fifth All Around.

“Five athletes representing team BC is a huge achievement for our club,” head coach Todd Sader said. “Now we head back to work to prepare for the Provincial Championships and of course Westerns!”

Below are the full results of CR gymnasts.

JO Level 10 2000-2003

Janika Scriba won the 7th place ribbons on vault and bars, placed 9th on the beam, finished 13th on floor to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

JO Level 9 2001-2004

Brooklyn Batch captured the Silver medal on bars, took the 5th place ribbon on vault, finished 6th on both beam and floor to come home with Bronze in the All Around, qualifying for the Western Canadian Championships.

Ksenia Stansell won the 4th place ribbon on vault, placed 5th on the floor, finished 8th on bars and 9th on beam to come home in 8th place in the All Around.

JO Level 9 July 2006-December 31st 2008

Jordan Loock captured the Bronze medal on vault, won the 4th place ribbon on bars, placed 6th on floor and 7th on the beam to come home in 5th place in the All Around. Jordan may have a chance at being an alternate or a wildcard for the Western Canadian Championships.

JO Level 8

Tyza Skuse captured the Silver medal on vault, won the Bronze medal on the beam, took the 4th place ribbon on bars, placed 9th on floor to come home in 4th place in the All Around.

JO level 7 July 1st 2005-July 31st 2006

Shae Bridgen captured the Silver medal on the floor, won the Bronze medals on vault, bars and beam to come home in with the Silver medal in the All Around.

JO Level 6 June 1st 2008-December 31st 2008

Rayne Loock won the Bronze medal on the beam, captured the 4th place ribbon on bars, finished 6th on floor and 10th on the vault to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

JO Level 5

Shyanne Johnson won the Bronze medal on the bars, took the 7th place ribbon on floor, finished 8th on vault and 12th on beam to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

Boys Provincial 5

Carson Ogg captured the Gold medal on floor, won the Silver medal on vault, brought home the Bronze on high bar, took the 4th place ribbon on pommel horse, finished 6th on both rings and parallel bars to come home with the Silver medal in the All Around qualifying Carson for the Western Canadian Championships!

Boys Provincial 4 13yrs and older

Nathan Kerluck won the Gold medals on both floor and high bar, captured the Silver medals on both pommel horse and vault, finished 4th on both rings and parallel bars to come home as the All Around Champion and won a spot on the Provincial level 4 boys team to Western Canadian Championships!

Boys Provincial 4 under 13

Jack Martin won the Silver medal on pommel horse, placed 4th on the high bar, took the 5th place ribbon on rings, finished 7th on both vault and parallel bars and 9th on the floor to come home in 5th place in the All Around and qualifying him for the Western Canadian Championship!

Boys Provincial 3 under 12

Owen Harbo won the Gold medal on the rings, won the Bronze medal on the high bar, captured the 6th place ribbon on pommel horse, finished 10th on the floor and 15th on both vault and parallel bars to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

River Wangler brought home 11th place on floor, took 16th spot on vault, finished 18th on both pommel horse and parallel bars, received 19th on rings, finished 22nd on the high bar to come home in 22nd spot in the All Around.

David Price captured 9th on vault, brought home 16th on the floor, took 17th on the rings, finished 19th on the pommel horse, placed 22nd on parallel bars and 24th on high bar to come home in 23rd spot in the All Around.

Boys Provincial 1 (Level 1 Boys compete for a Gold, Silver or Bronze status, rather than placement.)

Callaghan Konyha captured a Silver status on floor, vault, parallel bars and high bar, won a Bronze status on the pommel horse and rings to come home with a Silver status in the All Around.