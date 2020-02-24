Four Abbotsford cadets win biathlon medals

Abbotsford cadets Jade Finch and Cindy Ma (middle) earned gold this weekend at the Regional Cadet Biathlon Competition in Vernon. (Submitted)

A quartet of Abbotsford cadets from the local 861 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron took home medals at the Regional Cadet Biathlon Competition in Vernon this weekend.

Cadets Samuel Ward, Beckett Parker, Jade Finch and Cindy Ma competed in teams of two in a relay race, as well as in an individual sprint race, coached by Major JoAnn Macdonald.

Finch and Ma won gold in the junior female relay event, Ward and Parker earned bronze in the junior male relay and Finch also took home bronze in the junior female sprint.

The four athletes now may be considered to represent B.C. at the National Cadet Biathlon Championship in Quebec next month.

A total of eighty-four cadets tested their fitness, skiing, teamwork and marksmanship skills over the 4.5 and six kilometre courses.

Organizers stated that the Cadet Program develops confident, self-sufficient leaders who form lasting friendships and are engaged in their communities, while promoting physical fitness, healthy living, and fostering an interest in the activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

All four will also be heading to the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort. St. John to compete in biathlon this weekend.

Abbotsford News