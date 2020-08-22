Forty-three enjoy golfing, dining and chatting with friends

Only five Ladies' Nights left in the 2020 season. The weeks have just flown by. There was talk on Tuesday, Aug. 11, about a storm descending on us but it didn't happen until we were all safe at home. Forty-three ladies came out to golf, win prizes, dine and chat with friends.

Prizes are first on my list – the low gross and low net ones. Flight 1 was sponsored by EBL Ventures. Janice Advent scored 42 to win low gross and Karen Peterson scored 44 (35.5) to win low net. Ilke Marais took the low gross prize in Flight 2 and Leslie Stirling (that’s me!) won low net by retro with a score of 53 (37). In Flight 3 Jess Thompson won low gross by retro with a 51 while Jeannie Webber won low net with the same 51 (31.5). Low gross in Flight 4 was won by Lois McInnis (58) and second low gross went to Cathy Chornlesky with a score of 61.

Two of the pots were split while the Deuce Pot continues to build. The birdie pot was split four ways between Susan Newberry, Karen Peterson, Marla Hajmerle and Janice Advents. The ladies, Brenda Carl, Janice Advent and Allison Thiessen split the Chip In pot. They certainly all kept the banker (me) busy calculating the amounts. Allison Thiessen was very impressive with her putter. She only used 12 putts to play her round. Lynda Fournier was the most putts by retro utilizing her putter 26 times.

We have six different prize lists that we alternate throughout the season. Tuesday night was sheet #2 and it has loads of long drive prizes. The Long Drive in 2 prizes were won by Marie Hakes (Barriere Motor Inn), Emma Allen (Barriere Timber Mart), Janice Advent (T & T Liquidation) and Lorraine Marr (Gift ‘n Gab). Long drives on Hole 5 were won by Janice Advent (Rainer Custom Cutting), Ilke Marais (Sam’s Pizza), Jessica Thompson (Station House Restaurant) and Lois McInnis (Thompson Valley Awards). KPs which in a way are long drives were won by Leanna Layton (Westwin Realty/Cindy Leibel), Ilke Marais (MJB Lawyer), Anita Hill (Salle Ranch), Emma Allen (Stamer Logging), Karen Peterson (the Smiths), Lorraine Marr (the Carls) and Jeannie Webber (Campbell & Co.). The KPs in 2 winners were Karen Peterson (Quality Contractors) and Marie Hakes (HUB International). The Long Putt winners were Darlene Nickull (Munro’s Clothing Co.), Marian Wallace (AG Foods) and Cindy Leibel (Armour Mountain Office Supplies). North Thompson Funeral Services provided balls, tees and markers to those numerous ladies who went into the gully.

August 25th is our Cancer Fund Raiser. If you haven’t already registered your team you still have some time left.

It is a four lady Texas Scramble. We can handle a maximum of 48 ladies. (I know the men out there are saying “No one can handle 48 ladies”. Ladies should arrive by 4:15 p.m. at the latest and the shotgun start will be at 4:45. The entry fee covers golf, cart, supper and prizes. Prices are $50 for non-members, and $35 for members who have paid their annual green fees. The course has limited carts, so please make sure when you sign up you let the course know how many carts you need . If you are riding single, they need to be aware of that. If you are sharing a cart, they need to know that as well. Gathering pledges for the Cancer Society is encouraged but is not a requirement. Contact me if you need a pledge sheet. I hope to see loads of ladies there. We always have a good time.

