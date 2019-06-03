Fort Langley father-son trio ‘tri’ to raise funds for cancer

Zaden, Reuben and Malachi Kramer are participating in this year’s Tri-It Triathlon this Sunday at the Al Anderson Memorial Pool in Langley City. (Bethany Bennett/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Alex Wilks/Special to the Langley Advance Times

“It’s fun to challenge yourself with something new… and make a difference while doing it,” said Reuben Kramer.

The Fort Langley resident has spent the past nine years fundraising for the BC Cancer Foundation, where he has gathered donations by competing in the Ride to Conquer Cancer and, more recently, the Langley City Tri-It Triathlon.

“Just knowing that it’s going somewhere that’s going to make a difference makes me feel good,” he enthusiastically noted.

The 34-year-old is not the only member of the Kramer family that’s interested in the cause, eight-year-old Malachi and six-year-old Zadan are assisting their dad by hosting ice hockey fundraisers, selling golf balls and lemonade, and collecting bottles to be returned for extra cash.

“I think it’s good to be able to help people,” Malachi said.

With a $1,500 goal, the family is preparing their biking gear with their sights set on the 19th annual Tri-It Triathlon coming up this weekend.

“I’m really good at biking, running, and swimming,” said Zaden, when asked why he wanted to help fundraise with his dad and brother.

The multi-sport race will kick off at the Al Anderson Memorial Pool (4949 207 St.) on Sunday, June 9, and will consist of a range of age categories to determine the distance of swimming, biking, and running that each competitor will be completing.

While the event is open to beginners, seasoned triathletes and youth who’re interested in learning some strategic techniques are encouraged to sign up.

“No matter how hard it is, you should come out and try it anyway,” said Malachi, noting that this year would be his third year as a contender.

Since the race is local and kid-friendly, Kramer felt that it was the best way for his boys to feel included and be able to grow their annual fundraising efforts.

“Raising money for cancer and just doing the triathlon will be really fun,” Dad added.

Malachi will be swimming 100-metre, biking 2.3 km, and running 1.5 km, while Zaden’s age group will be challenged to a 25-metre swim, a 1.1 km bike ride, and a 600-metre sprint.

Kramer, himself, will be completing the full triathlon, which consists of a 400-metre swim, 22.5 km on the bike, and a 4.8 km run.

“One other big reason why we chose a triathlon is because it is a challenge that pushes you to persevere,” explained Kramer. “It’s something that reminds us of the fight that people face when they have cancer.”

While there are many notable charities, Kramer and his family feel a connection to the BC Cancer Foundation because many of their loved ones have both won and lost their fights against cancer.

“A friend of mine was diagnosed with brain cancer and later passed away. Since then, I have had another close friend battle cancer twice [and] my mother-in-law is also a cancer survivor,” he added.

“While a couple of thousand dollars can be just a drop in the bucket, we know that in the bigger picture we’re helping others battle cancer.”

Kramer also “feels the support of the community” receiving numerous donations, from his neighbours and various local businesses, that help him to reach fundraising goals.

“It’s a great practice of generosity because our kids are learning to work for something that they don’t even benefit from.”

The family will be collecting donations through their own BC Cancer Foundation donation page.

“We probably feel the most support from those who we know who have faced cancer or are fighting it currently,” noted Kramer.

“My wife and I really want our kids to understand the value of putting others before yourself and helping those around us who are facing hardship.”

Tri-It Triathlon 2019 gets underway Sunday

Registration is open for the 19th annual Tri-It Triathlon. In addition to participants, the City is still looking for race captains, course marshals, volunteers, and sponsors to help make this event the most successful one yet, said Christine Daum.

Last year there were about 200 athletes (140 kids and 60 adults) who took part, and Daum was expecting a similiar number again this year.

For more information on how to get involved with the 2019 TRI-IT planning committee, people can contact Christine Daum at 604-514-2941 or via email: cdaum@langleycity.ca.

• 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Langley Flippers hosted barbecue – Coffee, juice, granola bars to get the morning started,

followed by burgers and hotdogs.

• 7 to 9:15 a.m. – Registration – participants can pick up their timing chip and get thier body marking done. Race

packages not picked up prior will also be available at the registration tent.

• 7 to 10 a.m. – Caps bicycles maintenance tent open to deal with flat tires, loose brake cable, or other last minute safety checks and minor bike repairs.

• 7:45 a.m. – Youth participants on the pool deck to review of rules, etiquette, and fitness warm-up.

• 8 a.m. – Youth Races Begin

• 9:15 a.m. – Adult (all 15-plus year old racers), classic, and relay team participants on the pool deck for review of rules, etiquette, and fitness warm-up.

• 9:30 a.m. – Adult, classic, and relay team races begin

• 9:45 a.m. – Youth trophy presentations

• 11:30 a.m. – Adult, classic, and relay team trophy presentation

For more information and registration details, people can visit the City’s website.