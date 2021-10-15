Former Wranglers goalie goes pro

A 100 Mile House Wrangler player scores against former Wrangler Kristian Stead during practice at the South Cariboo Rec Centre last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Kristian Stead, the former goalie for the inaugural 100 Mile House Wranglers in 2013, had the chance to train with his successors last week.

Stead, 24, who just graduated from the University of Alaska, came to 100 Mile House to get back in shape and to visit the community before heading south to play professionally with the Knoxville Ice Bears in Tennessee.

“I love 100 Mile. I’ve always looked for an excuse to come back here and fortunately enough I was able to come this week and Duner (head coach Dale Hladun) was nice enough to let me come train with the guys,” Stead said.

Although it’s been a while since Stead wore a Wrangler’s jersey, he said he enjoyed the chance to meet the 2021/2022 team, which he said shows a lot of potential. As long as the players buy into Hladun’s systems, work hard every day and have the right attitude, Stead said the team has a real chance for success.

The KIJHL is a great development league for young players, he added, noting the Wrangler’s one returning team member, Chase Vancoughnett-Lafleur, is taking on a real mentorship role for the younger players and has the skills to have “one hell of a year.”

patrick.davies@100milefreepress.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House Free Press

Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers attempt to score a goal against former Wrangler Kristian Stead during practice last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A 100 Mile House Wrangler player attempt to score a goal against former Wrangler Kristian Stead during practice last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)