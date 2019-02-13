Former Westside Warriors goalie making 1st NHL start Wednesday

Kevin Boyle played for Westside before they changed their name to West Kelowna

Kevin Boyle spent one memorable year with the BCHL franchise the Warriors. In 2010-2011, Boyle played 39 games as the goalie for the Westside Warriors, who have since changed their name to the West Kelowna Warriors.

Now in 2019, the 26 year-old will make his first NHL start for the Anaheim Ducks when they play the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. Boyle has spent the last three seasons with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s AHL affiliate. He’s played one game in the NHL so far, coming in to play in the second period where he made 24 of 26 saves in 40 minutes.

#Canucks will see former @GoBCHL West Kelowna netminder Kevin Boyle make his 1st @NHL start tonight for @AnaheimDucks. Former @Canucks G Ryan Miller will backup as John Gibson has been placed on IR. — Joey Kenward (@kenwardskorner) February 13, 2019

Boyle’s memorable season with the Warriors in 2010-2011 ended with a surprising but heartbreaking loss to Vernon in the divisional semi-finals of the BCHL playoffs, a position they weren’t expecting at the beginning of the season. Boyle went 20-16-1 in the season and even tallied two assists during the season.

Following the end of the next season, the Warriors changed their name to West Kelowna and the yesteryear of Boyle’s time with the then Westside Warriors has been put to the history books.

