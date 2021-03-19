Former Surrey Eagles honoured for academic excellence in NCAA

Former Surrey Eagles captain Paul McAvoy was recently recognized for his academic success at Colgate University. (Garrett James photo)

A half-dozen former Surrey Eagles are among nearly 50 former BC Hockey League players to be recognized this month for academic success in the NCAA.

A pair of NCAA leagues – the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) and the Western Collegiate Hockey Conferences – recently announced their all-academic teams, while the NCHC also recognized indivual players as ‘Distinguished Scholar Athletes” for their “exceptional academic achievement.”

Former Eagles named to all-academic teams from those two conferences include defenceman Jackson Ross (Colorado College); forward Ryan Brushett (University of Nebraska-Omaha), Kale Bennett (Western Michigan University); Chase Danol (Bowling Green State University) and Ashton Calder (Lake Superior State University).

Ross was also named a ‘Distinguished Scholar Athlete” by the NCHC.

Another conference, the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference, also named its student-athlete of the year finalists, and former Eagles captain Paul McAvoy (Colgate University) is among four BCHL alums in the running.

Last month, Calder was also listed among Hobey Baker Award contenders – an honour given to the NCAA’s player of the year – although with the list of contenders now cut down from 50 to 10 finalists he is no longer in the running.

