Former Surrey Eagles forward joins AHL’s Chicago Wolves

Former Surrey Eagle Brady Shaw in a game earlier this season with the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears. This month, Shaw moved up to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves. (Orlando Solar Bears photo)

A well-travelled former member of the Surrey Eagles is on the move again – this time to the American Hockey League.

Earlier this month, Brady Shaw – who led the Birds in scoring during the 2012/13 season that saw them advance all the way to the RBC Cup national championship – signed a professional tryout contract with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, who are the minor-league affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights.

Prior to moving up to the AHL – which is just one rung below the NHL – Shaw, 26, had split the current season between the Orlando Solar Bears and Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL. The left-shot forward – who is the son of longtime NHL defenceman and current Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Brad Shaw – was having a strong year in the ECHL. Between the two teams, he’d tallied 59 points in 61 games.

In Fort Wayne, he was ever-so-briefly reunited with former Surrey Eagles and University of Vermont teammate Michael Stenerson. Earlier this month, Stenerson joined the Komets after wrapping up his university career with the UBC Thunderbirds, but he was released by the pro squad after just two games.

Shaw, it turned out, wasn’t long for the Komets, either – he signed with Chicago just days later.

In two AHL games so far, he has been held pointless but picked up two minutes in penalties.

Ironically, the Wolves have experience with the elder Shaw, too. In 1998, Shaw was a member of the Detroit Vipers of the now-defunct International Hockey League, who squared off that year against the Wolves in the Turner Cup championship.

In a Twitter post welcoming the younger Shaw to the team, the Wolves wrote “Don’t hold it against him that his dad, Brad, tried to beat us in the 1998 Turner Cup Final.”

Wolves fans, please welcome @shawsy28 to our squad! (Don't hold it against him that his dad, Brad, tried to beat us in the 1998 Turner Cup Final) Ready for the big weekend >> https://t.co/QNLNye3ckw pic.twitter.com/ahwvA06rkk — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) March 7, 2019

This year isn’t Shaw’s first stint in the AHL. He has also played 11 games over two seasons with the San Antonio Rampage, and also played one season with the ECHL’s Colorado Eagles after graduating from the University of Vermont in 2017.

Bouncing from team to team is nothing new for Shaw, who also suited up for three different BC Hockey League teams as a teenager. After playing two games with the Penticton Vees, he spent one full season with the Coquitlam Express, racking up 69 points in 57 games, before splitting the following season between the Express and the Eagles.

With Surrey, he scored 61 points in 42 games, and added 19 points in 17 playoff games.

