Former NHL’ers son joins Penticton Vees

The son of a former NHL player will be joining the Penticton Vees for the upcoming season.

Tristan Amonte, from Norwell, Massachusetts, spent last season with the Youngstown Phantoms after the previous four years at Thayer Academy.

The right-shot forward played 121 games at Thayer over those four seasons, racking up 23 goals and 93 assists.

Amonte is the son of long-time NHL player Tony Amonte, who skated in 1,174 games from 1991-2007 with the New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames.

Tristan’s older brother Ty spent one season with the Vees in 2016-17, scoring 17 goals and 20 assists to help the Vees claim the Fred Page Cup. He finished his sophomore season at Boston University this past year.

The forward will join his teammates for training camp in mid August.

