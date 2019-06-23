Former Nelson swimmers competing in NCAA

Jordan and Kelsey Andrusak will be rivals in in the Western Athletic Conference

Former Nelson swimmers Kelsey (left) and Jordan Andrusak will compete for NCAA schools next season. Photo submitted

Submitted

Two former Nelson swimmers have received NCAA scholarships for the 2019-20 season.

Jordan Andrusak will be transferring from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, where she swam for the past two seasons, to New Mexico State University for the next two years.

Meanwhile, sister Kelsey Andrusak will swim at Grand Canyon University in Arizona over the next four years. They will be rivals competing in the Western Athletic Conference.

They have also received full athletic scholarship offers to pursue their nursing degrees.