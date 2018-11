Former Nelson gymnast Victoria Lawrence-Jeffery has won a scholarship from Gymnastics BC. Photo submitted

Glacier Gymnastics alumna Victoria Lawrence-Jeffrey has earned a provincial scholarship for her dedication to the sport.

Lawrence-Jeffrey won the Gymnastics B.C. scholarship that rewards academic standing and dedication through competitive accomplishments, coaching and judging.

She is currently studying geography in her first year at the University of Victoria after graduating from L.V. Rogers earlier this year.