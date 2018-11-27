Former Nanaimo Clippers star Rempal could play against Vancouver Canucks tonight

According to the Los Angeles Kings’ official website, Sheldon Rempal was recalled by the Kings from their AHL affiliate Ontario Reign on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY L.A. KINGS

Former Nanaimo Clippers star Sheldon Rempal is expected to get more NHL game action, this time in Western Canada.

According to the Los Angeles Kings’ official website, Rempal was recalled by the Kings from their AHL affiliate Ontario Reign on Monday.

The Kings are playing three games in four nights on a road trip that starts in Vancouver tonight, Nov. 27, and continues Thursday in Edmonton and Friday in Calgary. Calgary is Rempal’s hometown.

The 23-year-old forward played three games earlier this season with the Kings and played on a line with Jeff Carter and Ilya Kovalchuk in his NHL debut Oct. 18. Rempal leads the Reign in goals (eight) and points (19) this fall.

Tonight’s game between the Canucks and the Kings is at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena.