Former head coach crosses floor to rival Canadian junior football team

You can take the coach out of the game but you can’t take the game out of the coach.

After resigning in November from his position as head coach of the Vancouver Island Raiders – to spend more time with his family – Doug Hocking is back in the game after accepting an offensive consultant position with rival team, Westshore Rebels.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to continue coaching in the [B.C. Football Conference] and now work with coach Beatty and offensive coordinator JC Boice. Shane has provided me an opportunity to continue coaching, as well as spend time with my family,” said Hocking.

While Hocking built a reputation as a defensive coach, he is switching to offense and joining the Rebels offensive staff working closely with JC Boice on strategic initiatives and game planning.

From 1991-2002 Hocking was a linebacker, playing twelve seasons in the CFL with the BC Lions and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He was also part of the 1994 BC Lions team that was inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

More recently, Hocking won the 2018 Orange Helmet Award from the BC Lions for his success as head coach of the VI Raiders when the team won the 2017 Cullen Cup 21-7 against their rivals – his new team – the Westshore Rebels.

Hocking stepped down as head coach for the VI Raiders in November.

“With coach Beatty, Boice and Hocking all winning Cullen Cups as head coaches in the BCFC, together we are going to be a powerhouse team. With the experience and leadership of these three not only am I predicting we will make the playoffs this season, but our team has their eye on winning another Cullen Cup,” said Rob Lervold, president and general manager of the Rebels.

The Westshore Rebels are a Canadian junior football team based in Langford, British Columbia. The Rebels play in the six-team B.C. Football Conference, which is part of the Canadian Junior Football League and competes annually for the national title known as the Canadian Bowl. The club has operated continuously since the late 1960s in Victoria, having previously been known as the Sharks, Payless, and the Hornets.

“This is a very exciting time for the Westshore Rebels football program and I feel very fortunate to be a part of the 2019 season,” states Hocking.

