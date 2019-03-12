Former Fernie Ghostrider Josh Teves signed to Vancouver Canucks

Teves, who played in Fernie in 2013-14, earned the title of Top Defenceman

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning, right, responds to questions as head coach Travis Green listens during a news conference ahead of the NHL hockey team’s training camp, in Vancouver, on Thursday September 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Vancouver Canucks today announced the signing of former Fernie Ghostrider Josh Teves to a one-year entry-level contract with the NHL team.

Teves, who played in Fernie in 2013-14, earned the title of Top Defenceman during his time with the team. In his one season with the Riders, he scored 10 goals and assisted in 14 (24 points) during 50 games played.

[Josh Teves during his time with the Ghostriders, 2013-14. File photo]

The Calgary native went on to play one season for the BCHL Merritt Centennials, registering 33 points in 57 games. From there, he was recruited to the Princeton Tigers where, in four seasons, accumulated 85 points in 126 career games. He led all Princeton Tigers in scoring 20 points in 30 games this season. The 24-year-old, six-foot 180-pound defenceman also ranked third on the team in shots on goal (74) and power-play assists (10).

“Josh had an outstanding collegiate career at Princeton,” said Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning.

“He has good vision and playmaking ability, and can contribute in all three zones. We’re excited to see him play at the professional level.”

#Canucks sign defenceman Josh Teves to a one-year, entry-level contract. https://t.co/mwdLcDeDmD — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 12, 2019

