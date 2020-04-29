Former Eagles win honours in college, international hockey

Colby Sherlock had a rookie-of-the-year season in the ACHA while Wesley Howerton is off to Sweden.

Wesley Howerton, a former Sicamous Eagle, has made the Virserums SGF hockey squad in Sweden. (Sicamous Eagles/Facebook)

Although local training camps and alumni games are on hold just like most other hockey activities in Canada, Sicamous Eagles’ fans have something to celebrate.

Former Eagles are being honoured in the higher-level hockey they went on to play.

After finishing his KIJHL career in Sicamous, his hometown, Colby Sherlock went on the the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA). Sherlock plays for the Sabres at Marian University in Fond du Lac Wisconsin.

The Sabres named Sherlock their 2020 Rookie of the Year and he was also named to the ACHA Division 2 All Rookie Team. In 26 games with Marian over the past season, Sherlock scored 10 times and racked up 15 assists.

Before playing the 2018/19 season with the Eagles, Sherlock played for the Columbia Valley Rockies and on the KIJHL champion Kimberley Dynamiters.With an Eagles jersey on his back, Sherlock was credited with 13 goals and 10 assists.

Wesley Howerton, who played forward for the Sicamous Eagles in the 2016/17 season, will be taking to the ice across the Atlantic.

The 24-year-old Surrey native recently inked a contract with the Virserums SGF hockey club. Visersum is a town of just over 1,700 people located in southeastern Sweden.

Howerton closed out his KIJHL career as an Eagle having played for the Golden Rockets and North Okanagan Knights before he was traded to the Eagles early in the 2016/17 season. In 26 games as an Eagle, he was credited with one goal and six assists.

