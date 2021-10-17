Former Cowichan Capital Matt Crasa named Hockey East Player of the Week

Forward scored four points in first to NCAA games

Former Cowichan Valley Capitals forward Matt Crasa got his collegiate career off to a hot start.

Crasa was named Hockey East Player of the Week on Oct. 4 after posting four points in his first two games with the University of Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks.

Crasa scored his first NCAA goal just 58 seconds into the River Hawks’ season opener, a 5-3 loss at Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 2, then added two goals and an assist in UMass Lowell’s 4-2 win over the Sun Devils the following night.

Crasa spent the 2019-20 season with the Caps, leading the team with 25 goals and finishing third in points with 44 in 51 regular-season games. He added a team-best four goals and tied for second with five points in five playoff games.

He spent 2020-21 with the Fargo Force of the USHL, collecting 23 points in 53 regular-season games, and four points in nine playoff contests.

Cowichan Valley Citizen