Former Cap named collegiate all-star

Former Cowichan Valley Capitals forward Luke Santerno was named a second-team all-star in Atlantic Hockey last week.

Santerno spent the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons with the Caps, compiling 50 points in 109 games before playing for the Trail Smoke Eaters in 2016-17. He earned a scholarship to Bentley University, where he is now in his sophomore season.

Santerno leads the Bentley Falcons with 36 points on 11 goals and 25 assists in 37 games this season after posting 30 points (12G, 18A) in his freshman year.