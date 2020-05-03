Former BCHL executive Trevor Alto installed as new PJHL commissioner

Alto takes over from Ray Stonehouse as the top man in the Pacific Junior B Hockey League.

The Pacific Junior B Hockey League has hired Trevor Alto as its new commissioner.

Alto succeeds Ray Stonehouse, who held the league’s top post since 2016 and will stay on in a senior advisor role for the next two seasons.

Alto’s name will be familiar to BCHL fans.

He served as executive director of the junior A league from 2012-19, taking a lead role in marketing and communications. Alto has also been involved with Hockey Hockey. He was the director of operations for gold-medal winning Team Canada West at the 2015 World Junior A Challenge.

“I am very thrilled to join the PJHL as commissioner. I think it is an excellent opportunity to be able to join a league that has come a long way in the last few years,” Alto said. “The league’s board of governors, under Ray Stonehouse’s leadership, has been able to structure their business model in a way that it has set the PJHL up for long term success. When I was approached about becoming involved, it was nothing but positives and it looked like an excellent next step to take.”

Alto is a former junior player (1997-2000) who skated with the Prince George Spruce Kings of the BCHL and the Crowsnest Pass Timberwolves (now Okotoks Oilers) in the AJHL

He played three seasons of U-Sports hockey (2000-03) with the UBC Thunderbirds while studying sports management.

“I am looking forward to having Trevor join the PJHL as commissioner,” said league chairman Doug Paterson. “Our league is in tremendous shape right now, and his mandate will be to take the PJHL to the next level. Ray Stonehouse has done a remarkable job over the last few years and we are glad to still have him involved.”

A former longtime owner of the Ridge Meadows Flames, Stonehouse’s involvement with the PJHL began in 2005 when he was elected vice president. Earlier this year, Stonehouse was named an inductee to the BC Hockey Hall of Fame, Class of 2020, as a builder for his contributions to junior hockey.

“As I turn 76, it is time for me to step aside and have a younger person come in that is capable of leading the PJHL into the future,” Stonehouse said. “I believe that Trevor Alto is an extremely competent, young man and I think the league is very fortunate to have him. I am 100 per cent behind him.”

