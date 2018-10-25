Forestry Hockey League Update: Week Five

Serenity and BCS are tied for top spots with Bear and Fraser River close behind

After only compiling 10 points in a 25-game season last year, Serenity has surprised their critics.

Their 5-2 win over Bear gives them six points in their last four games. The two points they earned this week was largely thanks to some stellar and at times lucky play from Josh “Sweet Sammy” Salmons who had several saves of the larcenous variety in the victory.

Speaking of sweet, that’s all you could say about two perfect dishes from Cam “Shaft” Graham who set up Justin “Time” Rasmussen and Colin “Clutch” Keis for taps ins when the game was in doubt.

Continuing his torrid start was Jordan “Senior” Johnson who scored a pair and drew an assist on Derek “Breakneck” Burdekin’s first of the season. Playing his best game in a decade for the Builders was Brian “Bubba” Inwood who was a force in the offensive zone as he drew a pair of primary assists with clever plays down low. Cueing a second half comeback for Bear was Lee “Nitro” Naeth who scored an unassisted beauty and assisted on Neil “Sparky” McKay’s second of his FHL career.

The other contest saw Fraser River churn its way out of a three-week winless streak to inch within a point of first with a 4-2 victory over a red hot BCS side.

The scoring stars for the crystal blue clad Chevy Crew were a pair on the opposite ends of their FHL careers as Dave “Chainsaw” McCulloch showed he still has teeth with his first of the season.

Levon “Young Gun” Johnson was obviously inspired by a teammate close to three times his age tickle the twine as he went on a rampage with a trio of unassisted markers that left several BCS D-men with injured ankles.

Blue Collar did provide some pushback in the rugged affair that saw as many penalties assessed than the entire season combined. Providing the punch for BCS once again was Kevin “Baywatch” Hesslegrave whose goal and assist give him a league leading 15 points as he has been involved in 75% of his squads goals this year.

Also scoring for BCS was “Jack” Russel Higdon as his new gloves have paid instant dividends allowing him to notch his second of the campaign.

Steve Dodge is a regular Observer contributor and a member of Quesnel’s FHL.