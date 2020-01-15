Forestry Hockey League: Teams blast into a new decade with plenty of goals

A Blue Collar defender battles with a member of the Serenity Builders for the puck in front of the Blue Collar net during a Forestry Hockey League game at the West Fraser Centre on Wed. Jan. 8. BCS would go on to win the game 7-2. (Sasha Sefter - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Steve Dodge

Observer Contributor

The 7-2 BCS victory over Serenity almost came as a shock, as the Builders had scored a whopping 40 goals in their last six games to ring out the 2010s.

BCS does sport the league’s stingiest defence, which proved to be the difference in the contest, as the win keeps them alone in first place, just one point ahead of their furry friends.

Having a flashback game for Blue Collar was Jim “Super Duper” Sales, who pocketed his first hat trick since Oct. 26, 2016, when he “played” defence for a contest? Also having a big game for BCS was “Gentleman” Josh Hunik who picked up a couple of garbage goals late, as Lee “Nitro” Naeth and Cam “Shaft” Graham collected a pair of apples each.

The suddenly-lame Serenity scoring department received markers from the league’s two youngest players, as Darby “Dangle” Madill and Ty “One on” Mueller were both given saucers from Adam “Chappy” Chapman.

On the little rink that could, Bear bounced back into the win column with a 7-5 victory over Fraser River. Bear’s domination of Fraser River this season is rather peculiar, as the two teams have both scored 24 goals in their five contests, with Bear holding a 4-1 record where it counts.

The game this week started off with a bang, as the two-week layoff had the squads ready for some end-to-end action, as Bear’s Todd “The Body” Gryschuk scored his first of the season before Ian “Heartbreaker” Hannah scored his first of two with back-to-back breakaways.

The Chevy Crew quickly clawed back with a pair of their own, as Kevin “Nightrider” Hesslegrave scored his first of two before Shane “The Pain” Thon sniped his first of the campaign to even the contest. Before the 15-minute mark, the teams exchanged another pair of goals, as Chris “Crown” Royle and “Mighty” Quinn Miller scored for the big red machine before a pair from Glen “Boom Boom” Boudreau once again drew Fraser River to all-square.

Zamboni time couldn’t come quick enough for the netminders, as Bear once again surged ahead when “Heartbreaker” and Colin “Clutch” Keis found the twine, with “Nightrider” replying for the boys in blue. The second half only saw one goal, as Captain “Crown” salted away the victory with his 11th of the year to confirm his squad’s league-leading eighth victory of the season.

Steve “The paperback writer” Dodge is an FHL player, frequent Observer contributor and nickname creator extraordinaire.

